Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $240,000 in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,033,000 after purchasing an additional 876,611 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kroger by 204.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,502,000 after acquiring an additional 793,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In related news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. CSFB raised their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

NYSE KR opened at $31.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. Kroger’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.