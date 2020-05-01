Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $239,000 in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $959,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $3,832,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434 over the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWLO opened at $112.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.97. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

