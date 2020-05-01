Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,675,210,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after acquiring an additional 181,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after acquiring an additional 64,509 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,028,000 after acquiring an additional 322,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.85.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM opened at $280.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.52 and a 200 day moving average of $273.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

