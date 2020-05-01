Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $183.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

