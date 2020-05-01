Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.25% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 14,221 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 78,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 46,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 16,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT opened at $31.35 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $36.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.