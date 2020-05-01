Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,386 Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,045,000 after buying an additional 102,159 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,275,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,726,000 after buying an additional 438,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,742,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,174,000 after buying an additional 892,102 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,285,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,375,000 after buying an additional 214,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,314,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,143,000 after buying an additional 96,331 shares in the last quarter.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

NYSE VOYA opened at $45.17 on Friday. Voya Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

