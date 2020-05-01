Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 480 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,496.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 32,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,279,000 after buying an additional 121,339 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 213,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,165,000 after buying an additional 40,950 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.