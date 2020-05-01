Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 321 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in Nike by 2.1% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 26,603 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nike by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in Nike by 24.9% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 110,611 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 22,066 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nike by 5.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.96.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $87.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average of $92.91. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.