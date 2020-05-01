Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Shares Down 1.7%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30, approximately 77,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 54,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.

Cansortium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNTMF)

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. It operates cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in Florida, Texas, and Puerto Rico; and a dispensary license in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.