Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $219.83 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $233.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.85.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.20.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

