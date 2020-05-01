Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 128,231 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Pfizer by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,241 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Pfizer by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Pfizer by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,472 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $210.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

