Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

MRK stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.01. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

