Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 7,961 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.8% during the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 141,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.4% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 371.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $69.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.25. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

