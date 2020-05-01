Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 7,539 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.74. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $173.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

