Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 7,284 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,103,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,800,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,086,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,441,000 after purchasing an additional 722,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,060,000 after purchasing an additional 684,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,394,000 after purchasing an additional 504,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

NYSE:AJG opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.28.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.