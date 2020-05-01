Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 421,054 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,032,708 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 421,054 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.4% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $172,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $204.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.36 and a 200-day moving average of $193.48. The company has a market capitalization of $553.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.56.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,512 shares of company stock valued at $17,250,569 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

