Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 3,253 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,582,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 62,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on CME Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.27.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $178.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.36 and its 200 day moving average is $199.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 45.79%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.