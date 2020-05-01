Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,514 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,002,907,000 after buying an additional 186,633 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $934,646,000 after buying an additional 72,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $656,946,000 after buying an additional 72,432 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,923,000 after purchasing an additional 69,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,140,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW opened at $536.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $473.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

