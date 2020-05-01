Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,962 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PACCAR by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.32. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.21.

In other news, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $129,800.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $531,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,647.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,830. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

