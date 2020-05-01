Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,468,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,929,737 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $47,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after acquiring an additional 221,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $210.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

