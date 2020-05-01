Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,495 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLNX. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 431.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 168,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $120,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $240,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $711,641. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

MLNX opened at $124.89 on Friday. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $124.95. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.99.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.40 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. SP Angel upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

