Calamos Advisors LLC Has $59.21 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 222,457 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $59,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX opened at $92.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $176.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

