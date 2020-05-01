Calamos Advisors LLC Has $5.35 Million Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,912 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 20,424 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 44,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 73,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,104,931.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,638 shares of company stock worth $2,469,797. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 57.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

