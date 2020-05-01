Calamos Advisors LLC Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,504 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 182,355 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $373,127,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Exelon by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,629,964 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,168,470,000 after buying an additional 7,798,866 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Exelon by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,735,097 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $170,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,695,740 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $533,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,918,732 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $361,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

EXC stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average is $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.