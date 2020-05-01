Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,648 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $174,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,635,776.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $150,377.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,291.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,401 shares of company stock worth $1,660,938 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $59.48 on Friday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

