Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,516,000 after purchasing an additional 146,484 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,728,000 after acquiring an additional 149,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,694,000 after acquiring an additional 50,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $149,018,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,093,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $112.68 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.65.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $149.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.10.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $25,386.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 340 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $33,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,828,953.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $278,324. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

