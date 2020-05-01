Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 369.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.59.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

