Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,298,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 431,085 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $51,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,297,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

