Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 88 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Burt Wealth Advisors lowered its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,707,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,078,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,713,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,598,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,451,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $124.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.18. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $128.95.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

