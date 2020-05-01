Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 75 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Burt Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 187.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 32,533 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 22.4% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at $1,047,000. Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 21.6% in the first quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $2,071,666.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,197,641 shares in the company, valued at $18,355,534,067.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock worth $162,306,238. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $154.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The firm has a market cap of $150.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.15.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.