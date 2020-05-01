Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 280 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Burt Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 298,886 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $45.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.93. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $200.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

