Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 100 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $239.22 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $138.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.70 and its 200 day moving average is $221.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.92.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

