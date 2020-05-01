Burt Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,444 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 263,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 158,896 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,356,000.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $53.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st.

