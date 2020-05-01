Burt Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,071 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 9,736.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND opened at $87.58 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.88.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

