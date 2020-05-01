Burt Wealth Advisors Has $108,000 Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,144,000 after buying an additional 1,181,132 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 8,478.9% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,671,000 after buying an additional 997,961 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Accenture by 3,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,898,000 after buying an additional 992,216 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $662,546,000 after buying an additional 676,463 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $185.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.60. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The company has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. Accenture’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $231,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,536 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.