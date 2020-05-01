Burt Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $1,668,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1,549.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra downgraded shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

