Burt Wealth Advisors Acquires 276 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $266.96 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.28 and its 200 day moving average is $278.93.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

