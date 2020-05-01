Burt Wealth Advisors Acquires 125 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,222,326,000 after acquiring an additional 610,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,721 shares of company stock worth $8,224,659 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

