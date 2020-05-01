BT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,361 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

BT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 27.1% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $47,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,923,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 325,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,072.1% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $160.21 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $188.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.09.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.