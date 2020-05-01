BT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

BT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.9% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Accenture by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 366,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,888,000 after purchasing an additional 41,493 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Accenture by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 57,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,377,000 after buying an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Accenture by 1,361.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $185.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.92 and a 200 day moving average of $191.60. The company has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $231,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,671 shares of company stock worth $6,870,536. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.