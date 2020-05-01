BT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,529 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 12.4% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $291.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.97 and its 200 day moving average is $305.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.