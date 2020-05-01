Bruderman Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.4% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $43,318,000. Laffer Investments grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the first quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.4% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.84. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

