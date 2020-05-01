Brookmont Capital Management Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brookmont Capital Management cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 2.1% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 738.9% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 28,846 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,181,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,123,000 after purchasing an additional 160,140 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $132.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.22. The stock has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

