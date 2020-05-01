Brookfield Asset Management Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,550 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 906% compared to the typical daily volume of 154 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.84. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

