Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 26.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Charter Equity upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $271.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.45. The firm has a market cap of $110.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

