Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 4,368 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA opened at $274.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.99. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.31.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $12,644,046.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,139,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,466,061,075.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,518 shares of company stock worth $27,882,820. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.