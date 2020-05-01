Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 4,078 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $231,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,671 shares of company stock worth $6,870,536 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $185.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

