Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 11,732 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $1,497,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Illumina by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,881,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $624,171,000 after buying an additional 829,865 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Illumina by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 188,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,500,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Illumina by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 36,564 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Illumina by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.35.

Shares of ILMN opened at $319.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.23 and a 200 day moving average of $300.26. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total transaction of $187,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sam Samad sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.54, for a total value of $72,842.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,548.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,625,423 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.