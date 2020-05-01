Brinker Capital Inc. Has $8.83 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $271.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The firm has a market cap of $110.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Charter Equity raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

