Brinker Capital Inc. Has $7.88 Million Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 39.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLT opened at $241.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.71.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

